When a NC man tried to stop an assault, the assailant went after him. It turned deadly.

A Wilmington man has died from injuries he sustained days earlier when he was assaulted while trying to intervene in a domestic dispute.
Edward Pearson, 58, witnessed the confrontation between 31-year-old Hakeem Sanders and a woman inside a Safeway on Monday night.
Sanders had allegedly been involved in a domestic incident with the woman, according to TV station WECT, and Pearson tried to ask the woman not to follow Sanders outside the store.
Sanders overheard Pearson’s comment and allegedly assaulted him, leaving him unconscious, according to multiple media reports.
Pearson was taken to a hospital and placed on life support until Wednesday, when he died, the Wilmington Star News reported.
Sanders, who was originally charged with assault inflicting serious injury, now faces a charge for second-degree murder. Sanders was also charged with assault on a female, jail records show.
The incident has left Pearson’s family in mourning, and wondering how an interaction could turn deadly when Pearson was trying to help someone.
“Just for him to help somebody out and get killed over it,” his niece, Jennifer Pearson, told TV station WWAY. “What’s going on with our society?”
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
