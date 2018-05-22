Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 people from boat taking on water off NC coast

The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three people on a boat taking on water off the Oregon Inlet in North Carolina on Tuesday.
Watchstanders at North Carolina's command center in Wilmington received a radio call at 1 p.m. that a 28-foot recreational fishing vessel, "Clock Work," was taking on water with three adults aboard about 35 miles southeast of Oregon Inlet, according to the Coast Guard.
An already-airborne HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Elizabeth City diverted to respond, and a 47-foot motor life boat crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head also launched.
The Hercules crew located the distressed boaters, who were being escorted by another recreational vessel, according to the Coast Guard.
The life boat crew arrived, relieved the good Samaritan, and transferred a crewman with a de-watering pump and other damage control equipment to the "Clock Work."
The vessel's bilge pumps were able to keep up with the flooding, and the life boat crew escorted the "Clock Work" to Wanchese Harbor.
“A marine radio is more reliable than a cellphone and is a crucial piece of equipment for any mariner to have on their boat,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Green, coxswain for the case. “The owner of the 'Clock Work' was wise to keep a radio on board, and to use it as soon as things went wrong. We’re glad we were able to team up with the aircrew and the good Samaritan to escort them to safety.”
