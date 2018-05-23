Authorities arrest man, 22, on murder charge in death of NC state trooper during I-77 chase

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man early Wednesday on a murder charge in the death of State Trooper Samuel Bullard, whose cruiser crashed Monday night while he and another trooper were chasing the man's car on Interstate 77 in Yadkin County.

Dakota Kape Whitt of Elkin was arrested about 3:30 a.m., the State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers charged Whitt with murder, felony feeling to elude police and driving with a revoked license.

Bullard, 24, was killed in the crash during a chase that began late Monday in Surry County after a black BMW refused to stop for a driver's-license checkpoint that Bullard and another trooper were conducting.





Bullard