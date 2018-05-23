Clay Aiken joins new Amazon TV series set to debut this fall

Entertainment Weekly reports that former "American Idol" star Clay Aiken is part of the cast of a new Amazon series set to release this fall.
The series, "New Dogs, Old Tricks," is a spinoff of the 2016 college comedy movie "What Happened Last Night," starring Amber Rose, Shelley Regner and Jake Thomas. In that movie, two college students wake up together after a night of partying and the story is told in reverse order to reveal how they ended up there.
"New Dogs, Old Tricks" will also star Amber Rose, as well as former "Big Brother" contestant Cody Calafiore.
According to EW, the show will be set in the same world as the film and will focus on a group of friends and their daily lives at college. Aiken will play "the college’s self-serving resident director."
The Raleigh native is best known for being the runner-up in the second season of Fox's "American Idol," and went on to have a successful music and Broadway career.
Aiken was also the runner-up in Season 5 of Donald Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" show on NBC, losing to former talk show host Arsenio Hall.
Aiken also ran unsuccessfully for Congress in North Carolina as a Democrat in 2014. His run was chronicled in the critically acclaimed Esquire Network documentary series "Runner-Up."
Aiken, who graduated from Raleigh's Leesville Road High School and UNC Charlotte, told The News & Observer in an interview last summer that he splits his time between North Carolina and New York.
The first episode of "New Dog, Old Tricks" premieres Sept. 28 on Amazon, and additional episodes will air on Fridays throughout the fall.
