Roaming black bear stands on hind legs to peer into South Carolina high school

It was almost the last day of school when a bear decided to visit a South Carolina high school Wednesday evening.

The Spartanburg Police Department spotted a black bear planted on the steps in front of the main door of Spartanburg High School Wednesday evening.

We just had a new student trying to enroll at SHS. He said he wants to be a Viking..... pic.twitter.com/ONb8unrR7s — Jeff Stevens (@vikings753) May 31, 2018

Spartanburg High School’s last day of school is Friday.

“We caught up with him just before dark when he was spotted trying to learn how to be a Viking at Spartan High,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The bear can be seen on its hind legs leaning against the school’s windows in one photo. In other photos he’s sitting on the front steps of the high school facing the road or perched on a tree outside the school.

Police checked the school grounds Thursday morning, goupstate.com reported.

Police said the black bear was still roaming the east side of Spartanburg Thursday morning. Spartanburg County's animal control and the department of natural resources were monitoring the area to determine if he will have to be relocated, Spartanburg police said in a separate Facebook post.

Croft State Park is less than 10 miles away from the high school. There’s also a 115-acre urban preservation land and trail system near the high school.

However, the bear appears to be a regular visitor in the eastern side of the city, according to the post, and it seems to be afraid of people if it’s approached.

There are two resident black bear populations in South Carolina, one in the mountains and northern Piedmont and the other in the coastal plain, according to South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources.

Spartanburg County is located in the Piedmont.

The peak mating season for black bears is June and July.