Reporters get rare look at SC nuke reactor project

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach Pause

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect

1:58 Killer bees can migrate through hive sales

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:00 NC Lottery leader defends security procedures

0:22 NC Lottery official on the integrity of the games

0:32 Trump says he’s not running to be president of the world

0:46 Trump says he wouldn’t pay the mic guy after audio glitch at Kenansville rally