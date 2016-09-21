Reporters get rare look at SC nuke reactor project

Reporters are getting a rare look at some of the first nuclear reactors of their kind to be built in the U.S. in more than 30 years.
South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. and Santee Cooper are building two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville. The reactors are slated to come online in 2019 and 2020. Reporters get a look on Wednesday.
The project has continued to cost more for SCE&G power customers. SCE&G is seeking a 3.1 percent residential raise that would be the largest single rate increase since it began charging its 700,000 customers for construction.
The hike would take effect at the end of November if approved and would be the ninth such increase to pay for the $14 billion reactors since 2009.
Comments