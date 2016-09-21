South Carolina Aquarium begins work on $5M turtle hospital

Work is getting underway on a $5 million sea turtle hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.
A groundbreaking is scheduled for Wednesday for a new exhibit that will allow aquarium visitors to see how sea turtles are cared for. The exhibit on the main floor of the aquarium will have soundproofing and one-way glass so visitors can watch without stressing the turtles. The new hospital and exhibit are expected to open next year.
Currently sea turtles are treated in the basement of the aquarium on the Charleston waterfront and only a handful of aquarium visitors can visit.
The aquarium staff recently rehabilitated and released the 200th turtle treated there since the aquarium opened back in the year 2000.
