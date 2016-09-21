Woman breaks down on witness stand as she’s questioned by her alleged rapist

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach Pause

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect

1:58 Killer bees can migrate through hive sales

0:25 Alligator at the door!

3:51 Neighbors describe police involved shooting

1:07 WBTV Sky 3 aerial footage of protest

1:21 Police Chief on Scott shooting: handgun recovered, no book at the scene

0:15 Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police