SC emergency officials prepare for Hurricane Matthew

South Carolina's emergency preparedness officials have begun preparing for Hurricane Matthew, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in recent history and one that could affect the East Coast.
In a news release issued Sunday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division recommended that the state's emergency response team review plans. Officials Horry, Beaufort and Charleston counties say they're on alert status.
Division Director Kim Stenson held conference calls this weekend with county emergency managers, emergency response team agencies and local National Weather Service offices. Stenson says the storm's path is too uncertain to rule out any possibility.
Weather service forecasters say tropical storm-force winds and flooding are possible even if Matthew remains at sea.
Matthew was a powerful Category 4 storm Sunday as it swirled across the Caribbean toward Haiti and Jamaica
Comments