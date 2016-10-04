Woman called 911 five times because she couldn’t use home Wi-Fi

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach Pause

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect

1:58 Killer bees can migrate through hive sales

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

0:23 Enhanced infrared imagery shows eye of Hurricane Matthew

2:55 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.04.16

1:27 Ron Rivera on Cam Newton concussion