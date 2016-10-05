Thousands flee coast as Hurricane Matthew heads toward SC

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach Pause

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect

1:58 Killer bees can migrate through hive sales

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:09 Two killed in Cleveland County wreck

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

1:24 49ers basketball coach Mark Price introduces 2016-17 team

2:25 Bob Page, CEO of Replacements Ltd.