The Latest: Power cut to 150,000 as storm moves along coast

0:48 Gusty winds at Charleston's Battery Park as Hurricane Matthew approaches Pause

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House

1:15 Forest Acres police officer shoots into car 7 times at suspect

1:58 Killer bees can migrate through hive sales

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:44 Hurricane Matthew: One SC couple evacuates while neighbors stay put

1:26 Following Hurricane Matthew Along the U.S. Southeast