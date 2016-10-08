Hurricane Matthew in Charleston on Saturday

Beach-goers spotted an alligator walk onto the shoreline of Myrtle Beach from the Atlantic Ocean near 43rd Avenue North Monday evening. Witnesses said the three-to-four-foot long reptile came ashore, soaked up some sun then turned and high-stepped back into the surf as they waited for police to arrive. Officers and bystanders watched the alligator swim along the shoreline, but 40 minutes later the reptile had yet to return ashore from his evening swim.