Hurricane Matthew in Charleston on Saturday

Winds pick up as the eye of Hurricane Matthew, at Category 2 storm, quickly approaches the Charleston Harbor. By Cynthia Roldán
South Carolina

Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

Beach-goers spotted an alligator walk onto the shoreline of Myrtle Beach from the Atlantic Ocean near 43rd Avenue North Monday evening. Witnesses said the three-to-four-foot long reptile came ashore, soaked up some sun then turned and high-stepped back into the surf as they waited for police to arrive. Officers and bystanders watched the alligator swim along the shoreline, but 40 minutes later the reptile had yet to return ashore from his evening swim.

South Carolina

Alligator at the door!

It didn't ring the doorbell or pose as a Candy-Gram, but this alligator made a pretty strong run at getting into this Moncks Corner, SC, house on May 2, 2016. Resident Gary Rogers recorded the sight on a neighbor's porch in this short-but-sweet video as he was walking his dog in Foxbank Plantation. A Facebook post about the video had been shared more than 1,300 times by the following afternoon.

