Clearing the road to Edisto Beach

Beach-goers spotted an alligator walk onto the shoreline of Myrtle Beach from the Atlantic Ocean near 43rd Avenue North Monday evening. Witnesses said the three-to-four-foot long reptile came ashore, soaked up some sun then turned and high-stepped back into the surf as they waited for police to arrive. Officers and bystanders watched the alligator swim along the shoreline, but 40 minutes later the reptile had yet to return ashore from his evening swim.
Gary Higgins, a resident of Hilton Head Island, talks about his concerns about the logging that is being done across the street from his home and around the island on July 6, 2016 at his home in Port Royal Plantation.
The South Carolina Secessionist Party marked the one-year anniversary of the Confederate flag coming down from the South Carolina State House by raising the banner again on a temporary pole, Sunday, July 10, 2016.
A police video released Thursday by the State Law Enforcement Division of the May shooting of a motorist by a Forest Acres police officer shows the officer firing seven shots into a slow-moving car as the motorist began to drive away.
It didn't ring the doorbell or pose as a Candy-Gram, but this alligator made a pretty strong run at getting into this Moncks Corner, SC, house on May 2, 2016. Resident Gary Rogers recorded the sight on a neighbor's porch in this short-but-sweet video as he was walking his dog in Foxbank Plantation. A Facebook post about the video had been shared more than 1,300 times by the following afternoon.
Hurricane Matthew continues toward the South Carolina coast, causing the largest evacuation since Superstorm Sandy. As residents decide whether to stay or go, one Mount Pleasant couple heads inland while another prepares to weather the storm.