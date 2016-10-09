Gov. Haley urges patience as evacuees return home

1:08 Hurricane Matthew brings down branches and flooding around Mount Pleasant Pause

1:06 Hurricane Matthew approaches Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms

1:22 Hurricane Matthews brings heavy rain

0:44 Hurricane Matthew in Charleston on Saturday

0:48 Gusty winds at Charleston's Battery Park as Hurricane Matthew approaches

0:54 Waves at Isle of Palms as Hurricane Matthew approaches

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach

0:41 Logging on Hilton Head Island worries some residents

1:40 Confederate Flag goes up at the State House