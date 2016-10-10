The Latest: Matthew's rainfall was heavy in South Carolina

The Latest on South Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Matthew (all times local):
8:05 a.m.
The heaviest rains from Hurricane Matthew which swept through South Carolina over the weekend were in the Pee Dee and the Beaufort areas.
Figures from the National Weather Service show that more than 15 inches of rain fell in Mullins while more than 14 inches was recorded in Marion in the Pee Dee. More than 13 inches was reported in Kingstree.
More than a foot of rain fell in the Gallivants Ferry and Conway areas of Horry County while nearly 12 inches fell in Florence County.
The Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station received 14 inches and Hilton Head Island received 11.
Between 10 and 11 inches were recorded at locations in the Charleston area.
---
7:45 a.m.
Power is slowly being restored to the hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians left without power when Hurricane Matthew hit the state over the weekend.
As of early Monday utility outage maps show that just 500,000 customers across the state were still in the dark.
That's down from 625,000 on Sunday and about 825,000 at the height of the storm.
Power companies say it may be several days before power can be restored to all electric customers across South Carolina.
---
7:25 a.m.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will update the state's residents on the recovery effort from Hurricane Matthew.
Haley is to meet with reporters Monday at 1 p.m. to review efforts to clean up after the storm.
At least three people have died two in Florence County and one in Richland County.
Two victims in Florence County were caught in vehicles that were swept off of roads by floodwaters.
A man in Columbia died when he was pinned beneath his electric wheelchair at a nursing home and drowned in standing water.
Evacuation orders were lifted in Beaufort and Jasper County late Sunday. The evacuation orders were still in effect for Georgetown and Horry counties, the last counties on the South Carolina coast to experience the storm Saturday evening.
