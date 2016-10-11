View from the sky of coastal SC Hurricane Matthew damage

Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 5.
Traffic Flowing at I-95 and I-26.
An aerial view of Charleston on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew.
An aerial view of Charleston on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew.
An aerial view of Charleston on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew. This photo shows flooding near the battery.
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6.
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on Johnâs Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on Johnâs Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on Johnâs Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on John’s Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on Johnâs Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on Johnâs Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 on Main Rd near U.S. 17 on John’s Island. .
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 near Bee's Ferry Road and U.S. 17.
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 6 near Bee's Ferry Road and U.S. 17.
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding at Edisto Island
Damage and flooding just north of Edisto Island on Highway 174.
Damage and flooding just north of Edisto Island on Highway 174.
Traffic maneuvering around sand and debris washed on the road and bridge after Hurricane Matthew.
Traffic maneuvering around sand and debris washed on the road and bridge after Hurricane Matthew.
Damage and flooding.
Damage and flooding on Oct. 9, 2016. I don't think this cabin has ever had land access, but it looks interesting.
Damage and flooding on Oct. 9, 2016. I don't think this cabin has ever had land access, but it looks interesting.
Damage and flooding on Oct. 9, 2016.
Damage and flooding on Oct. 9, 2016.
Damage and flooding on Oct. 9, 2016. Harbor Island/Beaufort area.
Crews at work after the storm on the Harbor Island Bridge.
Damage and flooding
A boat on the runway at Lady's Island airport.
A boat on the runway at Lady's Island airport.
Boats moved by the storm on Lady's Island.
Boat damaged when piers broke away from their supports This is either Lady's Island or Beaufort... Beaufort County.
Boat damaged when piers broke away from their supports This is either Lady's Island or Beaufort... Beaufort County.
Boat damaged when piers broke away from their supports This is either Lady's Island or Beaufort... Beaufort County.
Crews at work after the storm
Traffic lined up to return to Sun City.
Traffic lined up to return to Sun City.
Garden City after Hurricane Matthew. Lots of sand and debris covering roads closest to the ocean.
Garden City after Hurricane Matthew. Lots of sand and debris covering roads closest to the ocean.
SCDOT crews working to remove dirt and debris from roadways at Garden City after Hurricane Matthew.
SCDOT crews working to remove dirt and debris from roadways at Garden City after Hurricane Matthew.
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 5.
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 5.
Damage and flooding after Hurricane Matthew in District 5.
