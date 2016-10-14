Latino immigration in the South topic at health forum

The issue of Latino immigration in regions around the Gulf of Mexico is the subject of a forum on migration studies at the University of South Carolina.
The Consortium for Latino Immigration Studies at the Arnold School of Public Health is hosting its sixth conference dealing with the impact migrants have in the region.
Rosio Cordova Plaza, a professor of anthropology from the Universidad Veracruzana in Mexico, is delivering the keynote address Friday at 9 a.m.
A variety of sessions highlight academic research, information about community-based programs, advocacy work and displays of artistic endeavor.
The conference runs through Saturday.
