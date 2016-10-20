Emergency officials poised for 'ShakeOut' earthquake drill

South Carolina Emergency Management officials want folks to "Drop, cover and hold on!" as part of an earthquake drill across the southeastern United States.
Derrec Becker of the state emergency office is reminding residents that 10:20 a.m. Thursday is the time when many NOAA-tone weather alert radio and broadcast outlets will mark the "ShakeOut" drill.
Gov. Nikki Haley has proclaimed this week Earthquake Awareness Week, highlighting the 130th anniversary of the 1886 earthquake in Summerville and Charleston, a 7.3 magnitude quake. It was the largest earthquake every recorded along the eastern seaboard. It devastated the region.
South Carolina experiences about 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to geologists with the College of Charleston. For more information, go to: http://scearthquakes.cofc.edu/
