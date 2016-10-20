Pulitzer-prize-winning author speaks on W.E.B. Du Bois

The author of two Pulitzer Prize-winning biographies of civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois is commemorating the 70th anniversary of Du Bois' historic "Behold the Land" speech in 1946.
David Levering Lewis speaks Thursday at 6 p.m. in Antisdel Chapel at Benedict College in Columbia. It is the site of Du Bois' address to young people at a meeting of the Southern Negro Youth Congress. His remarks inspired the gathering to pursue the struggle against racial injustice.
Lewis is a professor of social and civil rights history at New York University.
His address is sponsored by the University of South Carolina's History Center, the Center for Civil Rights History and Research, Benedict College and Historic Columbia.
