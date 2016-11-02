Marine Corps celebrates 241st birthday at Parris Island

The Marine Corps on Parris Island is celebrating the service's 241st birthday with a historical uniform pageant, a cake-cutting and a performance by the Parris Island Marine Band.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the All Weather Training Center on the historic training installation. The event comes ahead of the formal date, which usually is celebrated on Nov. 10.
The celebration also includes birthday messages from Marine Corps leaders.
The cake ceremony features the oldest and youngest Marines in attendance and symbolizes the passing on of knowledge and tradition from one generation to the next.
Comments