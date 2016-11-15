Black chamber president to talk about fire at new building

The leader of the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce says he will talk about the fire that destroyed the organization's new headquarters.
Chamber CEO and president Larry Holman plans to talk to reporters at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the chamber's current offices in Beaufort.
The new building was under construction when it burned Saturday, causing at least $2 million in damages.
Federal and state investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
The chamber has been the target of vandals in the past. Someone spray painted "Racist" in red letters on its sign in July 2015 — the same month the Confederate flag was removed after 15 years in front of the South Carolina Statehouse.
The new building was to be completed in December.
