South Carolina

November 25, 2016 5:06 AM

Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The Associated Press
SUMMERVILLE, S.C.

Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department tells local news organizations that 23-year-old Brett Farmer was struck by a vehicle near Azalea Square Shopping Center early Thursday. Farmer was then transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police spokesman Nick Santanna says the driver responsible for the incident left the scene. Officers do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect, but say the vehicle involved should have front-end damage.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities.

