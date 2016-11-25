Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Summerville.
The Summerville Police Department tells local news organizations that 23-year-old Brett Farmer was struck by a vehicle near Azalea Square Shopping Center early Thursday. Farmer was then transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Police spokesman Nick Santanna says the driver responsible for the incident left the scene. Officers do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect, but say the vehicle involved should have front-end damage.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities.
