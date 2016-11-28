Police: Man fatally shoots brother following fight

Police have arrested a North Charleston man who they say fatally shot his brother after a fight.
The North Charleston Police Department tells local news organizations that 28-year-old Marquis Desaussure has been arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police say the incident began Sunday morning after Desaussure and his brother got into a fight near an apartment complex. During the altercation, Desaussure pulled out a gun and shot his brother.
Police responded to the scene and found 24-year-old Tre Desaussure with a gunshot wound. Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton says he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities later located and arrested Marquis Desaussure in connection with the shooting. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
