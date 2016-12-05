Haley opens decorated governor's mansion for Christmas tours

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is opening the governor's mansion so the public can see the home decorated for Christmas.
Haley's open house Is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. It is free of charge, but Haley is asking guests to being canned goods to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The Columbia Garden Club has worked for about a week to decorate the governor's mansion with three live Christmas trees from South Carolina farms and poinsettias grown by the Future Farmers of America from Lexington Technology Center.
Also on display will be gingerbread house made by the mansion's chefs.
The garden club has been decorating the governor's mansion since 1981.
