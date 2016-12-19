Greenville boy dies 3 days after house fire

A Greenville boy has died three days after being pulled from a house fire.
Media outlets report that Thursday evening, firefighters found 3-year-old Silas Green and his father, Danny Green, inside their Greenville home. Both were taken in critical condition to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans says Silas Green was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and remained there until his death Sunday afternoon.
Danny Green remains hospitalized.
Four other people escaped the home without injuries.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the fire.
Comments