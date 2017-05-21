South Carolina

May 21, 2017 10:47 AM

Authorities probe deaths of 2 at Laurens County block party

The Associated Press
LAURENS, S.C.

Authorities are investigating violence at a Laurens block party that left two men dead.

Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols tells local media outlets that deputies responded to reports of a shooting late Saturday night.

Nichols says deputies found 32-year-old Sydney Speaks of Mountville dead at the scene. Twenty-six-year-old Roydecilious Irby of Gray Court was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nichols says both men had been shot multiple times. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and no arrests have been made.

