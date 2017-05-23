Fatal Monday morning crash backs up I-20 traffic for hours

Morning traffic backed up for hours on Interstate 20 after a fatal crash caused by a wrong-way driver.
The State reports (http://bit.ly/2qM8r7j ) that South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones says a car travelling west in the eastbound lanes crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the driver as 38-year-old Jamie Elliott Watson. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene from head trauma after being ejected from the vehicle.
No information had been provided about the status of the truck driver.
Lexington police temporarily closed an on-ramp to I-20 East. Traffic was congested on eastbound I-20 for several hours.
All lanes had been reopened by about 8 a.m.
