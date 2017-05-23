DNA tests identify remains as missing North Charleston man

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says that human remains discovered earlier this month belong to a 20-year-old North Charleston man missing since December.
The Post and Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2rL2jKw ) Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten said Monday that DNA tests identified a severed human foot and skeletal remains as that of Everett Middleton Jr. The cause and manner of death are undetermined pending further investigation.
Middleton was reported missing to North Charleston police Dec. 23. He suffered from schizophrenia.
Wooten says a right foot in a sneaker was discovered on a Charleston City Marina dock on May 1. Charleston Police Harbor Patrol and Charleston County sheriff's deputies discovered the skeletal remains May 10 in a marsh area near The Citadel's campus.
