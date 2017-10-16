South Carolina

Man accused of spraying possible feces on grocery store food

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 6:14 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

A man is accused of spraying what police believe could be feces on produce at a grocery store in South Carolina.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis told news outlets that 41-year-old Pau S. Hang was arrested Sunday afternoon at a Harris Teeter in the West Ashley neighborhood.

Harris Teeter spokeswoman Danna Robinson says a disgruntled former contractor attempted to contaminate various foods. She says those products were disposed and several departments will not reopen until approval from Charleston County health officials.

Francis says the "brown liquid" will be tested as its origin is not certain.

Hang is charged with damage to personal property and trespassing after notice. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

