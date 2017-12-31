South Carolina

Freezing rain possible in extreme southern South Carolina

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 04:07 PM

BEAUFORT, S.C.

Forecasters say there is a slight chance of freezing rain or drizzle across the extreme southern part of South Carolina.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Beaufort and Jasper counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters say temperatures could dip below freezing leading to a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulating on roads, bridges, trees and power lines. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

That's enough ice to leave slick spots, especially on the dozens of Lowcountry bridges.

Outside of the area, it will be brutally cold. Will chill advisories have been issued around Charleston, where lows in the mid-20s and strong winds will make it feel closer to 10 degrees.

