South Carolina

Coroner: Man found dead on South Carolina roadside was shot

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 03:53 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A coroner says a body found on a South Carolina roadside has been identified as that of a 22-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Damarest Dante Jackson II had a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to local news reports.

Jackson's body was found Sunday along Coley Road in Columbia, and the coroner says the man had been dead for several days.

Watts didn't specify an exact date of death, and further details weren't released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Columbia shooting police briefing

    Columbia Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly briefs reporters on a shooting in the Vista that left "multiple victims" injured on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Columbia shooting police briefing

Columbia shooting police briefing 3:26

Columbia shooting police briefing
Forecast model projects Irma impact on SC 0:35

Forecast model projects Irma impact on SC
Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

View More Video