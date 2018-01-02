Coroner: Man found dead on South Carolina roadside was shot

A coroner says a body found on a South Carolina roadside has been identified as that of a 22-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Damarest Dante Jackson II had a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to local news reports.
Jackson's body was found Sunday along Coley Road in Columbia, and the coroner says the man had been dead for several days.
Watts didn't specify an exact date of death, and further details weren't released.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
