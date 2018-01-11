South Carolina

South Carolina considers using electric chair for executions

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:19 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina lawmakers are considering allowing inmates to be electrocuted when they face execution.

Lawmakers discussed two proposals Wednesday to allow the state to resume executions after its supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013.

Senators discussed one proposal to keep secret the names of companies that provide drugs for executions. Companies that make the drugs have refused to sell them because of fears of legal challengers, protests and bad publicity.

Senators did not vote Wednesday.

South Carolina last used electrocution in 2008 for the execution of James Earl Reed, who had been convicted in 1996 of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents.

The state has not conducted any executions since 2011, in part because of no available drugs.

Currently, inmates can only be electrocuted if they request that method.

