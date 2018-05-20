One of three escaped SC inmates captured, sheriff says. Two on murder charges still at large

One of the three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg detention center has been captured, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Sunday.





"Christopher Boltin was taken into custody in Lexington County by sheriff's deputies in that jurisdiction," Ravenell said in a news release. "He will be returned to Orangeburg and put back in jail to await his court hearing. We will now focus on the remaining two at large."

Ravenell said that Lexington County sheriff's investigators were on alert after receiving information shared by the Orangeburg sheriff that Boltin had contacts in Lexington County.

When Lexington County investigators followed up that information, they captured Boltin without incident in the northern portion of that county, according to Ravenell.

Boltin, 27, was sought after he and two other inmates escaped the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center on Saturday night after overpowering a correctional officer, Ravenell said.

Boltin was in the detention center on charges of carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Ravenell said investigators are still seeking Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, and Curtis Ray Green, 20.

Both Johnson and Green were being held on charges of murder in two separate incidents. Ravenell said they are to be considered dangerous.

"We certainly appreciate Lexington County for following up on the information," Ravenell said. "They acted immediately, and the result is one in custody."

Johnson is one of three people charged with fatally shooting a 24-year-old man and injuring two others during a September 2017 armed robbery, The Times and Democrat reported last year.

Green was charged with murder in the March 2015 killing of a man who was leaving for work in the early morning when he was shot, the newspaper reported. The victim's truck also was stolen.

Ravenell said the inmates assaulted an officer in the escape. Details on the extent of the officer's injuries were not made available.

The sheriff asked that if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Johnson and/or Green, to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office immediately at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.