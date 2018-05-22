Guilty: York Co. cop killer who shot 4 officers accepts plea deal in murder case

Christian McCall pleaded guilty to killing a York County police officer and wounding three other officers in a January ambush.

McCall, 47, avoids a possible death penalty if convicted at a trial after he pleaded guilty Tuesday in court to murder and attempted murder when he used an assault rifle Jan. 16 to shoot York County Sheriff's Office Det. Mike Doty and injure three other officers -- Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings.

Prosecutors and McCall's lawyer said in court Tuesday a deal was made for McCall to accept life without parole.

McCall pleaded guilty in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty against him, said Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He will never be eligible for parole, Brackett said.

McCall also pleaded guilty to domestic violence and weapons charges.

WATCH Christian McCall's plea live from York County court.

Police were called to McCall's home, outside York, on the night of Jan. 15 for a domestic violence 911 call from his wife, who said she had been "punched in the face" during the call played in court.

McCall fled, but was pursued by York County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Clinton. McCall shot Clinton twice, testimony showed.

When more officers from the York County SWAT team arrived after Clinton was shot, McCall ambushed those officers, according to reports. Doty was shot and later died, and Brown and Cummings were wounded. All three are SWAT team members.

McCall was wounded in the shootout with police. He spent two months in a Charlotte hospital until being released in March, when he was charged with the crimes and extradited to York County.

He had been jailed without bond pending trial until pleading guilty Tuesday.

A court hearing expected to last several hours is ongoing in York at the York County Courthouse. Visiting Judge Grace Knie of Spartanburg has to accept the plea deal and sentence McCall to make the guilty plea official.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald