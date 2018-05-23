What do Democrats need to do in debate for SC governor?

With less than three weeks to go to decide the Democratic Party's nominee for governor, the three candidates for that job will be looking to put some distance among themselves in Thursday's debate at Clemson University.

Broadcast statewide on SC ETV, the debate is the second of three between Charleston businessman Phil Noble, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis — making this one of their final chances to make their case to Democrats statewide before the June 12 primary.

The three clashed just last week in a Charleston debate. They still have one more debate scheduled for June 4 at the University of South Carolina.

Here's what to look for when the candidates square off at 7 p.m. Thursday:

▪ Can Smith solidify his front-runner status? Smith was confident enough to pass on an earlier debate his two opponents attended in favor of an out-of-state Democratic Party event.

But his performance in last week's Charleston debate was shaky.

"He needs to not screw up," said Karen Kedrowski, political science professor at Winthrop University. "He needs to not allow an opening for anyone to vote for Noble or Willis instead."





In a year of outsider candidates, Smith is faced with the challenge of making his 20-year career in the Legislature — and in the S.C. House's largely powerless minority party — into a selling point.

"He can say, 'I've been in office a while, so I can effectively govern and reach across the aisle,' " said College of Charleston professor Gibbs Knotts. "Because odds are the Legislature is still going to be Republican-controlled."

▪ Who's the alternative? For Smith's opponents, the debate will be one more chance to chip away at his aura of inevitability.

"They need to provide a reason Smith should not be the nominee," Kedrowski said.

If a S.C. Democrat is not committed to voting for Smith, then the question Noble and Willis need to answer is which of them should get that vote.

"Willis and Noble need to show how they're different from each other, or they are going to split the vote for the outsider candidate and beat each other," Knotts said.

▪ Gun fight. Noble has made a point of slamming Smith for his past positive ratings from the National Rifle Association. After the latest school shooting in Texas last week, that's likely to continue Thursday.

But, in the long run, the issue might not damage Smith if he can walk a satisfactory line, pundits say.

"He's well-positioned in the general election if he says, 'I support the Second Amendment. Now, here's what I can do on something like bump stocks,' " Knotts said.

But, in the short term, the gun issue is a useful weapon for an insurgent in a Democratic primary.

"That won't help (Noble) in the general election," Kedrowski said. "It might help him in the primary. But it will come back to haunt him in the general. It's an example of running to the extremes in the primary because they're really two different electorates."

▪ Who can make the most diverse appeal? All three candidates have made attempts to broaden their appeal to different groups of voters in their choice of a running mate. Smith chose a woman, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster. Willis picked an African-American, state Sen. John Scott of Columbia. And Noble checked both boxes with Gloria Tinubu, a woman, African-American economist from Georgetown.

That matters in a state where a majority of Democratic primary voters are black, and more and more women are running for public office.

"Noble has made racial reconciliation a bigger part of his campaign, talking about the 'plantation mentality' in South Carolina," Knotts said. "Willis has brought gender more into the race."



