Woman found dead after man led police on high-speed chase, then killed himself, SC cops say

What started as a domestic assault Wednesday has left two people dead — in very different circumstances, police say.
A woman was killed inside a South Carolina home, and after a high-speed chase on a busy road, a man was found dead from what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night.
The woman was a homicide victim, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, abcnews4.com reported.
The TV station reported that the woman was discovered after North Charleston police officers said they responded to calls of a domestic "disturbance between a male and female," involving a weapon.
As police arrived at the residence just before 6 p.m., they reported seeing "a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed," and attempted to get the driver to pull over, according to live5news.com.
A high-speed chase followed, and came to an end when the man driving the vehicle lost control and crashed, counton2.com reported.
"When officers approached the vehicle, the male victim was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," North Charleston Police Department public information liaison Spencer Pryor said, according to live5news.com.
Because of the crash and the crime scene, traffic on the heavily traveled Ashley Phosphate Road has been rerouted, counton2.com reported.
Police are investigating the incident at the scene of the crash and suicide, in addition to the residence where the domestic incident was reported and the woman's body was discovered, according to abcnews4.com.
Comments