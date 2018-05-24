Famed serial killer bragged of murder, sex slaves. SC man still gave him guns, court says

When notorious serial killer Todd Kohlhepp was arrested in 2016 for keeping a missing woman chained up on his rural South Carolina property, law enforcement officers confiscated 31 guns.

Of those, 29 were purchased for Kohlhepp by Dustan Lawson, along with silencers and ammunition, according to wspa.com.

On Wednesday, Lawson pleaded guilty to all of the 36 charges against him in federal court for his part in Kohlhepp's crimes.

In the Greenville courtroom, the 32-year-old Lawson admitted he knew Kohlhepp was a convicted felon and registered sex offender banned from owning a gun after serving time for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint in Arizona in 1986, wyff4.com reported.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

During the investigation, Lawson said Kohlhepp admitted to murdering four people in 2003 and shard his desires to have a sex slave, according to foxcarolina.com, adding he said he couldn't tell what was true with Kohlhepp.

This photo provided by South Carolina state shows Todd Kohlhepp. New investigative videos released by prosecutors show the dramatic rescue of a woman who had been chained inside a metal storage container for about two months by Kohlhepp. The videos also show Kohlhepp confessing to killing seven people in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to life in prison. On Friday, prosecutors released several videos, dozens of pictures and hundreds of pages of evidence against him.

If he receives the maximum prison sentence for each of the charges he pleaded guilty to, and the sentences don't run concurrently, Lawson could have a very long time to consider all of the things Kohlhepp told him. He would have 360 years behind bars under those circumstances.

The families of Kohlhepp's victims hope Lawson will get the maximum sentence.

"I hope the court shows no mercy when they do the sentencing," said Chuck Carver, whose son was murdered by Kohlhepp, greenvilleonline.com reported. "If they know one of these guns are tied to the killings, he should be getting more."

The judge is expected to hand out Lawson's sentence in the next 90 days, but Kohlhepp already knows his fate.

Kohlhepp is serving life sentences for each of the seven murders he pleaded guilty to in May 2017, according to greenvilleonline.com.

In Sept. 2003, Kohlhepp killed Beverly Guy, Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert at Superbike Motorsports, wspa.com reported about the crime that went unsolved for more than a decade.

Kohlhepp also pleaded guilty to killing Johnny and Meagan Coxie in 2015, and Brown's boyfriend Charlie Carver in 2016; their bodies were found buried on his property in Woodruff, according to goupstate.com.

He was also sentenced to 60 years after pleading guilty to four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to wyff4.com.

WEAPONS BOUGHT FOR SERIAL KILLER

In federal court Wednesday, Dustan Lawson pleaded guilty to 36 charges for buying weapons for Todd Kohlhepp, saying he would buy guns at places like sporting goods stores, lying when he told clerks the guns were for him. Among the weapons Lawson purchased for Kohhepp were:

▪ A FII .40 caliber handgun

▪ A Sig Sauer 7.62 rifle

▪ A Barrett 82A1 .50 caliber rifle

▪ A Glock .45 caliber handgun

▪ A Glock .40 caliber handgun

▪ A Glock 9mm handgun

▪ A Sig Sauer 5.56 rifle

▪ A Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun

▪ A PTR .308 rifle

▪ A Sig Sauer 9mm handgun

▪ A Ruger 308 handgun

▪ Multiple Advanced Armament Corp. firearm silencers

SHARE COPY LINK A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arr McClatchyAlexa Ard / McClatchy