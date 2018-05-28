Subtropical Storm Alberto lost speed overnight. Here's what that means for the Lowcountry

Overnight, Subtropical Storm Alberto approaching the Florida panhandle slowed down to half its speed but didn't lose any of its strength, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Monday morning, Alberto was moving at about 6 mph —down from 14 mph and then 12 mph on Sunday— with maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph. At about 7 a.m. it was about 100 miles south of Destin, Fla.

Alberto is expected to make landfall on Monday, with tropical storm force winds already reaching Florida and Alabama Monday morning.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

National Hurricane Center

Local weather

Weather pushed ahead of the storm has canceled or rearranged some Memorial Day events in Beaufort County, including the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and The Hilton Head Island Council of the Navy League's 25th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance.

Another bout of rain came through the area before dawn on Monday, affecting northern coastal Georgia and up through the Lowcountry.

At 2:45 AM - Band of storms just offshore of north coastal GA could bring an extended period of heavy rainfall between now and daybreak to the SC coast from @TownofHHI north through @ChasCountyGov. Dont drive across flooded roadways - Turn Around, Dont Drown! pic.twitter.com/P1RI9HPEe0 — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 28, 2018

One inch or less of rain is expected to fall in the Lowcountry throughout the day on Monday.

On average, up to an additional inch of rain will be possible today across coastal GA and southeast SC. Latest #Alberto info at https://t.co/3jVyiczpt0 #SCwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/M36eqbNXOP — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) May 28, 2018

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Charleston expect a chance of thunderstorms through Thursday, with the highest likelihood of precipitation —50 percent— on Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, the chance of thunderstorms or showers remains at 30 or 40 percent throughout much of the week.

The risk of flash flooding was only marginal —5 percent— in the Lowcountry as of Monday morning. The Florida panhandle, a good portion of Alabama and western Georgia are dramatically more at risk for flash flooding with this storm.

National Hurricane Center

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80s during the day and the mid 70s at night this week and the wind should be less than 15 mph but as low as 7 mph on Wednesday. Clouds are inevitable throughout the week.

Luckily, there does seem to be an end in sight for the gray skies. Sunday, though still several days out, is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 88. There is still a 30 percent chance of showers or a thunderstorm on Sunday, but we'll take the silver lining.

This story will be updated throughout the day.