Catherine Templeton is running for SC Governor as a self-proclaimed conservative political outsider. Here are some of the policies on her platform. Ashlen Renner
Catherine Templeton is running for SC Governor as a self-proclaimed conservative political outsider. Here are some of the policies on her platform. Ashlen Renner

South Carolina

As GOP governor's race heats up, Warren unveils website ripping 'buzzsaw' Templeton

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

May 29, 2018 03:40 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The battle for the right to challenge Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in a possible GOP primary runoff is heating up.

Ahead of Tuesday night's debate, Greenville businessman John Warren unveiled a new website jabbing Mount Pleasant labor attorney Catherine Templeton over her 2010 vote for the then-Democratic candidate for governor, state Sen. Vincent Sheheen; her 2015 comments critical of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump; and her two no-bid consulting contracts with state agencies.

The website, TempletonDoesntCutIt.com, mocks Templeton's repeated references to herself as a "conservative buzzsaw," featuring a photo of her in front of a rotating circular saw.

It is Warren's second attack website of the primary campaign. He launched HypocriteHenry.com ahead of a GOP debate last week in an effort to portray McMaster's actions as inconsistent with his stated policy stances.

Warren and Templeton have taken a few light swipes at each other in recent Republican debates. But Warren's website appears to signal an escalating fight for second place in the June 12 primary and a berth in a possible June 26 runoff, where McMaster would be far more vulnerable.

"Catherine Templeton's record speaks volumes," Warren said in a news release. "She doesn't show up to vote in Republican presidential primaries, but she makes time to vote for liberal Democrat Vincent Sheehen. Republicans deserve a true conservative outsider they can trust as governor. That's why I'm running."

R.J. May, Templeton's campaign manager, fired back, saying Warren has "clearly had plenty of practice talking like a politician."

"But here are the facts: Catherine Templeton is a conservative outsider. She’s the only candidate Nikki Haley asked to be part of her cabinet and the only candidate President Trump offered a job in his administration," May said. "This desperate website is nothing but a typical false political attack from the good old boys, and voters will see right through it.”

Warren entered the race in February with a pile of his own cash, and has released a flurry of TV and radio ads promoting his time as a Marine officer and career as the owner of a mortgage lender.

A campaign ad featuring Donald Trump saying "You're fired," criticizes Catherine Templeton's campaign for Governor. Palmetto PAC

Reach Wilks at 803-771-8362. Follow him on Twitter @AveryGWilks.

  Comments  