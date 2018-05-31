A woman and her wife targeted a drug dealer, who is now clinging to life, SC cops say

What was first believed to be a hit-and-run was actually a "drug deal gone bad," and now a South Carolina woman and her wife are in jail while the suspected drug dealer is fighting to survive, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
When law enforcement discovered the suspected drug dealer lying unconscious in a road just before midnight on May 23, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.
But after conferring with medical professionals, the investigation shifted and the sheriff's office said it considered the incident a drug deal gone bad.
Investigators determined that married couple Kaitlin Nicole Rochester, 27, and Sabrina Nicole Rochester, 31, "conspired to rob" the drug dealer of marijuana prior to the incident, the sheriff's office said.
Prior to the incident, the suspected drug dealer — identified as a woman in an arrest report — and Kaitlin Rochester left a residence together in a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
A short time later, the sheriff's office said that the suspected drug dealer got out of the vehicle driven by Kaitlin Rochester, and propped herself up on the driver-side window and the two were talking.
That's when Kaitlin Rochester suddenly drove away — with the suspected drug dealer still hanging on.
"Without notice and with the intent to injure the victim, Kaitlin drove off, causing the victim to be dragged before slamming on the brakes, resulting in the victim being flung from the vehicle, and suffer a head injury," public information officer Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
After being found in the road, the suspected drug dealer was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she has been placed on a life-support ventilator in the intensive care unit and is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
On May 25, both Kaitlin and Sabrina Rochester were arrested and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.
Kaitlin Rochester has been charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, while her wife was charged with criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.
Bond was set at $5,000 for Sabrina Rochester, while the judge did not set bond for Kaitlin Rochester, who has a history of being arrested for violent crimes.
Prior to this attempted murder charge, Kaitlin Rochester was charged with lynching and armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a South Carolina law Enforcement Division criminal history check.
She has also been charged with shoplifting, public disorderly conduct, receiving stolen goods, breaking into auto tanks where fuel is stored, petty larceny, forgery and probation violation.
Sabrina Rochester, formerly Sabrina Reynolds, also has an extensive arrest history, according to SLED. Sabrina Rochester has been charged with multiple counts of driving under suspension, operating uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene of an offense, hit-and-run, food stamp fraud, receiving stolen goods, shoplifting, trespassing, probation violation, and possession of meth or cocaine.
