A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed

NASA released 3-D footage of of Hurricane Matthew developing from a tropical storm into a hurricane
NASA

This El Niño might be the strongest since 1997-1998

The naturally recurring phenomenon known as El Niño happens every 3 to 7 years, but no one knows exactly why it occurs, according to NASA's NOAA. This year's El Niño has made a big impact on the West Coast of the United States, with heavy rain, mudslides and coastal flooding.

Hillary Clinton speaks in Charlotte

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke Sunday at Little Rock AME Zion Church in uptown and met community leaders in a round table discussion a week after protests following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

