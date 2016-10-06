Hurricane Matthew evacuees start booking hotel rooms in Charlotte

Charlotte area hotels are seeing a jump in weekend reservations as South Carolinians evacuate their homes in advance of Hurricane Matthew, expected to start pummeling the Eastern seaboard Thursday night
At a Thursday morning press conference, S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley said all of the hotels off the coast are pretty much full, and urged people to find hotel rooms in Charlotte.
And already, they’re filling up fast.
The Holiday Express in Pineville is already about 90 percent full but still has “a few rooms left,” said manager Gloria Bell. “We do have a lot of people coming in from Charleston.”
The Courtyard Charlotte Ballantyne is all sold out this weekend. As is the Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark Hotel, said manager Haley Marcus said. There have been “a lot of cancellations for (Thursday),” because of weather, Marcus said, but far more reservations than normal for the rest of the weekend by people coming in from hurricane-affected areas farther south.
The Hampton Inn & Suites in SouthPark at Phillips Place has experienced a weekend bump in reservations, an employee said, because of the Little League Tournament and demand from the hurricane.
John Beatty, manager of the Dunhill Hotel, said the uptown hotel has been getting some calls from people fleeing the hurricane. But, citing the Carolina Panthers’ Monday Night Football game and the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the hotel was already anticipating high occupancy.
Silver lining? A hurricane-related bump, however unfortunate for those affected by the weather, could help boost some of the area hotels that experienced a big revenue dip from House Bill 2-related cancellations, as well as the recent unrest in the city following the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
