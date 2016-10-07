Weather

October 7, 2016 6:43 AM

Hurricane Matthew continues to storm toward Carolinas

Flash flood warnings extend to the Charlotte region; heavy rainfall, 100 mph winds and massive storm surge still possible for much of the Carolinas coast.

By Michael Gordon, Steve Lyttle, Bruce Henderson and Mark Washburn

mgordon@charlotteobserver.com

CHARLESTON, S.C.

The most powerful storm to threaten the Atlantic Coast in more than a decade roared up Florida’s east coast overnight and now threatens the Carolinas.

Hurricane Matthew, responsible for more than 300 deaths, is expected to power up the north Florida and Georgia coasts Friday and then batter the Carolinas before turning out to sea sometime later Saturday.

The Category 3 hurricane weakened some Thursday night. But weaken is a relative term.

Matthew still packed 120 mph sustained winds as it hovered just off the Atlantic coast of Florida. At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service said the eye of the storm was 40 miles, south/southeast of Cape Canaveral.

Millions of residents hundreds of mile north to Cape Fear, N.C., remain under evacuation orders. A state of emergency exists across both Carolinas, with hurricane and tropical storm warnings posted along much of the coasts. Flash flood warnings extended to Charlotte and beyond.

More than 100 shelters are open across South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, and hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists have been evacuated from seven counties in South Carolina.

Hotels across the Charlotte area, already fat with reservations for Sunday’s NASCAR race and Monday night’s Panthers game, now are fielding calls from evacuees.

Forecasters say computer guidance indicates Matthew’s impact might be stronger than first thought inland, and even Charlotte is expected to get more than an inch of rain, with heavier precipitation a short distance to the southeast.

Wind and rain are expected to spread into South Carolina’s Lowcountry early Friday and move north during the day. Showers in Charlotte could become a steadier and heavier rain early Saturday, when the hurricane makes its farthest push northward along the coast.

Charleston might be at the greatest risk, authorities say. The National Hurricane Center said a storm surge that occurs at high tide could wash water 4 to 6 feet deep – a potentially “life-threatening inundation,” the center said – around the historic city.

Ari Salsalari, a meteorologist with the Weather Channel, said the storm surge could reach 7 to 11 feet Friday night along the coast in Georgetown and Charleston counties, with a surge of 4 to 6 feet in Myrtle Beach and the rest of Horry County, along the Grand Strand.

Experts last year pegged Charleston as the eighth most-vulnerable area in the country to storm surge damage, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.

The National Weather Service said flooding could be worse than last October, when flooding from intense rainfall from Columbia to the coast closed the city for several days. Up to 14 inches of rain could fall by Sunday night.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect as far north as Surf City, S.C. Rain and winds that reached Charlotte before dawn are expected to intensify over the next 24 hours, with several inches of precipitation possible and gusts of up to 40 mph expected.

In other developments late Thursday:

▪  North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who declared a state of emergency earlier in the week for 66 central and eastern counties, expanded the state of emergency to all 100 counties. He said that will enable help to Eastern North Carolina and surrounding states.

At the time of the declaration Thursday, forecasters predicted Hurricane Matthew would turn eastward – away from the coast – when it reached Charleston. “If this storm does not turn right at Charleston, our conditions could change pretty quickly,” he said.

And late Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center altered the predicted track of the storm, indicating Matthew would hug the coast as far north as Georgetown before making the swing to the east. That could send heavier rain and stronger winds farther north and northwest into North Carolina.

▪ Rainfall predictions for North Carolina were increased late Thursday, with meteorologists predicting more than 10 inches would fall along the southeastern coast and 5 to 7 inches along the coastal plain and in the Sandhills. About 4 inches is predicted in Anson and Chesterfield (S.C.) counties, only 50 miles southeast of Charlotte.

▪ The National Hurricane Center said it expects Matthew to have 105 mph winds Saturday morning, when it is near Charleston, and 80 mph winds Saturday night, when it approaches Georgetown.

▪  Mandatory evacuations continued in South Carolina, including all residents and visitors east of U.S. 17, in the heart of the Myrtle Beach tourist district.

▪ At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, more than 40 flights to and from the airport were canceled. Those routes were to and from Florida and the Bahamas.

South Carolina evacuations

Gov. Nikki Haley ordered additional evacuations Thursday along the southern part of Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown and Horry counties.

Haley said Thursday morning that the evacuations were moving too slowly, and she encouraged people to seek hotels in Charlotte, because most hotels near the coast and in the Midlands were full.

Charlotte-area hotels were filling fast. The Holiday Inn Express in Pineville was about 90 percent full early Thursday evening, manager Gloria Bell said, with many of the people coming from the Charleston area. The Courtyard Charlotte Ballantyne and the Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark Hotel were sold out.

In the coastal town of Bluffton, fire Capt. Randy Hunter had a succinct warning Thursday for residents: “If you haven’t left yet, please don’t wait until the last minute. If the power goes out, you’re going to be stuck.”

On Hilton Head Island, which has been under an evacuation order since Tuesday, the Piggly Wiggly grocery store was among few places open Thursday. A steady stream of shoppers came through the store until it closed and boarded up at 3 p.m.

In Myrtle Beach, Rondu King Jackson filled his grocery cart. “What we really worry mostly about is not the storm, per se, but we worry more about the flooding,” he told the Sun News. “We had a few rain storms here, and the roads were all flooded and we had nowhere to go, and people got hurt.”

In Charleston, the city ran out of sandbags after distributing 15,000, more than for any

other storm.

North Carolina prepares

Voluntary evacuations are scheduled to take place Friday morning in several coastal N.C. counties, including Brunswick, where the south-facing beaches could take a direct hit from winds on the north side of Hurricane Matthew.

Residents and tourists have been asked to leave some of the beaches that are familiar names to Charlotte-area residents – Sunset, Ocean Isle, Holden, Oak Island, and Caswell.

Farther to the north, evacuations also are being encouraged in Topsail Beach. Authorities said they will close the Odell Williamson Bridge, linking Ocean Isle Beach with the mainland, when winds reach 50 mph.

Schools are closed Friday in several southeastern N.C. counties, and UNC Wilmington shut down operations Thursday and issued a mandatory evacuation for students and staff. School officials said they would help provide shelter for students with nowhere to go.

Charlotte impact

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of South Carolina and parts of Eastern North Carolina. The watch includes Lancaster and Chesterfield counties, just to the southeast of Charlotte.

Pat Moore, of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., said the forecast for the Charlotte area is tricky, because there could be a significant cut-off in rainfall over relatively short distances at the edge of Matthew’s circulation. He said that as computer models have updated every six hours for the past few days, the line between light and heavier precipitation has been moved back and forth across the Charlotte metro region.

“It appears as if any potential for significant rainfall would not be until after sunset Friday,” Moore said.

The Associated Press, the Post and Courier of Charleston, and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach con tributed.

