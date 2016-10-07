Weather

October 7, 2016 7:00 AM

Up to date hurricane closings, evacuations and shelters across the Carolinas

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

Here are closings and evacuations of interest:

SOUTH CAROLINA

GEORGETOWN COUNTY

▪ Schools: Public schools closed through Friday.

▪ Evacuations: Mandatory for all residents east of U.S. 17, and for all mobile home residents.

▪ Government offices: Closed through Friday.

HORRY COUNTY/Myrtle Beach

▪ Schools: Public schools closed through Friday. Coastal Carolina University also closed.

▪ Evacuations: Mandatory for all residents and visitors east of U.S. 17, and for people along flood-prone areas of the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers. Also mandatory for all mobile home residents.

▪ Government offices: Closed through Friday.

NORTH CAROLINA

FERRY SERVICE

▪ Southport-Fort Fisher route operating with only one boat. Departures every 90 minutes instead of 45 minutes.

▪ Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry service operating only for evacuations from Ocracoke.

BLADEN COUNTY

▪ Schools: Public schools closed Friday.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

▪ Schools: Public schools closed Friday. Brunswick Community College closed Friday. Government offices: Closed Friday.

▪ Sunset Beach: Voluntary evacuation of residents and visitors. Residents should apply at town hall for re-entry passes to the island.

▪ Ocean Isle Beach: Voluntary evacuations. Odell Williamson Bridge will be closed if winds reach 50 mph.

▪ Holden Beach: Voluntary evacuations under way.

▪ Oak Island: Voluntary evacuations for visitors in low-lying areas or at beachfront properties.

▪ Bald Head Island: Mandatory evacuations for visitors; voluntary for residents.

▪ Caswell Beach: Mandatory evacuations for visitors; voluntary for residents in low-lying areas.

▪ Southport: Voluntary evacuations of low-lying areas to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS COUNTY

▪ Schools: Public schools operate on half-day schedule Friday.

▪ Government offices: Will close at noon Friday.

▪ Lake Waccamaw State Park: primitive group camping sites are closed Friday and Saturday.

DUPLIN COUNTY

▪ Schools: Public schools close at noon Friday.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

▪ Carolina Beach State Park: closed to overnight camping through Saturday night.

▪ Schools: UNC-Wilmington closed. New Hanover Schools on half-day schedule Friday.

PENDER COUNTY

▪ Moores National Creek Battlefield: closed Friday through Monday.

▪ Surf City: Voluntary evacuations requested starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

▪ Topsail Beach: Voluntary evacuations for all residents and visitors.

ROBESON COUNTY

▪ Schools: Public schools close at noon Friday.

SHELTERS

SOUTH CAROLINA

▪ Aynor Elementary School, 516 Jordanville Road, Aynor

▪ Aynor High School, 201 Jordanville Road, Aynor.

▪ Aynor Middle School, 400 Frey Road, Galivants Ferry

▪ Blackwater Middle School, 900 East Cox Ferry Road, Conway.

▪ Conway High School, 2301 Church Street, Conway.

▪ Green Sea-Floyds Elementary School, 500 Tulip Road, Green Sea.

▪ Green Sea-Floyds High School, 5165 Highway 9, Green Sea.

▪ Loris Elementary School, 901 Highway 9, Loris.

▪ Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris.

▪ Loris Middle School, 5209 Highway 66, Loris.

▪ North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River.

▪ Palmetto Bay Elementary School, 8910 Highway 544, Myrtle Beach.

▪ Pee Dee Elementary School, 6555 Highway 134, Conway.

▪ Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue Street, Myrtle Beach.

FLORENCE COUNTY

▪ Hannah-Pamplico Elementary School, 2131 South Pamplico Highway, Pamplico.

▪ Lake City High School, 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City.

▪ South Florence High School, 3200 South Irby Street, Florence.

▪ Timmonsville Education Center, 304 Kempter Street, Timmonsville.

▪ Wilson High School, 1411 East Old Main Street, Florence.

DARLINGTON COUNTY

▪ Darlington Middle School, 150 Pinedale Drive, Darlington.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY

▪ Hemingway High School, 400 South Main Street, Hemingway.

▪ C.E. Murray High School, 95 C.E. Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville.

▪ Kingstree High School, 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Kingstree.

NORTH CAROLINA

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

(These shelters will open at 8 a.m. Friday)

▪ North Brunswick High School, 1395 Scorpion Drive NE, Leland.

▪ South Brunswick High School, 280 Cougar Drive, Southport.

▪ West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road NW, Shallotte (pets allowed at this shelter).

COLUMBUS COUNTY

▪ Edgewood Elementary School, 317 East Calhoun Street, Whiteville.

▪ East Columbus High School, 32 Gator Lane, Lake Waccamaw.

▪ South Columbus High School, 40 Stallion Drive, Tabor City.

▪ West Columbus High School, 7294 Andrew Jackson Highway SW, Cerro Gordo.

Related content

Weather

Comments

Videos

Hurricane forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos