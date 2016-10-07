Up to date hurricane closings, evacuations and shelters across the Carolinas

Here are closings and evacuations of interest:
SOUTH CAROLINA
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
▪ Schools: Public schools closed through Friday.
▪ Evacuations: Mandatory for all residents east of U.S. 17, and for all mobile home residents.
▪ Government offices: Closed through Friday.
HORRY COUNTY/Myrtle Beach
▪ Schools: Public schools closed through Friday. Coastal Carolina University also closed.
▪ Evacuations: Mandatory for all residents and visitors east of U.S. 17, and for people along flood-prone areas of the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers. Also mandatory for all mobile home residents.
▪ Government offices: Closed through Friday.
NORTH CAROLINA
FERRY SERVICE
▪ Southport-Fort Fisher route operating with only one boat. Departures every 90 minutes instead of 45 minutes.
▪ Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry service operating only for evacuations from Ocracoke.
BLADEN COUNTY
▪ Schools: Public schools closed Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
▪ Schools: Public schools closed Friday. Brunswick Community College closed Friday. Government offices: Closed Friday.
▪ Sunset Beach: Voluntary evacuation of residents and visitors. Residents should apply at town hall for re-entry passes to the island.
▪ Ocean Isle Beach: Voluntary evacuations. Odell Williamson Bridge will be closed if winds reach 50 mph.
▪ Holden Beach: Voluntary evacuations under way.
▪ Oak Island: Voluntary evacuations for visitors in low-lying areas or at beachfront properties.
▪ Bald Head Island: Mandatory evacuations for visitors; voluntary for residents.
▪ Caswell Beach: Mandatory evacuations for visitors; voluntary for residents in low-lying areas.
▪ Southport: Voluntary evacuations of low-lying areas to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY
▪ Schools: Public schools operate on half-day schedule Friday.
▪ Government offices: Will close at noon Friday.
▪ Lake Waccamaw State Park: primitive group camping sites are closed Friday and Saturday.
DUPLIN COUNTY
▪ Schools: Public schools close at noon Friday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
▪ Carolina Beach State Park: closed to overnight camping through Saturday night.
▪ Schools: UNC-Wilmington closed. New Hanover Schools on half-day schedule Friday.
PENDER COUNTY
▪ Moores National Creek Battlefield: closed Friday through Monday.
▪ Surf City: Voluntary evacuations requested starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
▪ Topsail Beach: Voluntary evacuations for all residents and visitors.
ROBESON COUNTY
▪ Schools: Public schools close at noon Friday.
SHELTERS
▪ Aynor Elementary School, 516 Jordanville Road, Aynor
▪ Aynor High School, 201 Jordanville Road, Aynor.
▪ Aynor Middle School, 400 Frey Road, Galivants Ferry
▪ Blackwater Middle School, 900 East Cox Ferry Road, Conway.
▪ Conway High School, 2301 Church Street, Conway.
▪ Green Sea-Floyds Elementary School, 500 Tulip Road, Green Sea.
▪ Green Sea-Floyds High School, 5165 Highway 9, Green Sea.
▪ Loris Elementary School, 901 Highway 9, Loris.
▪ Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris.
▪ Loris Middle School, 5209 Highway 66, Loris.
▪ North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River.
▪ Palmetto Bay Elementary School, 8910 Highway 544, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Pee Dee Elementary School, 6555 Highway 134, Conway.
▪ Whittemore Park Middle School, 1808 Rhue Street, Myrtle Beach.
FLORENCE COUNTY
▪ Hannah-Pamplico Elementary School, 2131 South Pamplico Highway, Pamplico.
▪ Lake City High School, 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City.
▪ South Florence High School, 3200 South Irby Street, Florence.
▪ Timmonsville Education Center, 304 Kempter Street, Timmonsville.
▪ Wilson High School, 1411 East Old Main Street, Florence.
DARLINGTON COUNTY
▪ Darlington Middle School, 150 Pinedale Drive, Darlington.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY
▪ Hemingway High School, 400 South Main Street, Hemingway.
▪ C.E. Murray High School, 95 C.E. Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville.
▪ Kingstree High School, 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Kingstree.
NORTH CAROLINA
BRUNSWICK COUNTY
(These shelters will open at 8 a.m. Friday)
▪ North Brunswick High School, 1395 Scorpion Drive NE, Leland.
▪ South Brunswick High School, 280 Cougar Drive, Southport.
▪ West Brunswick High School, 550 Whiteville Road NW, Shallotte (pets allowed at this shelter).
COLUMBUS COUNTY
▪ Edgewood Elementary School, 317 East Calhoun Street, Whiteville.
▪ East Columbus High School, 32 Gator Lane, Lake Waccamaw.
▪ South Columbus High School, 40 Stallion Drive, Tabor City.
▪ West Columbus High School, 7294 Andrew Jackson Highway SW, Cerro Gordo.
