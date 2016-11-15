Fog advisory, air quality alert issued for Charlotte area; flights were briefly halted

A combination of smoke and fog is getting Charlotte off to a gloom start Tuesday. Visibility is so poor the FAA halted flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for a short time.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the Charlotte area through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
With high pressure in place, we will enjoy the sun all week. Unfortunately, what we need is rain. There's none of that in the picture for now. The forest fire situation in the western part of the state hasn't changed and likely won't change much any time soon.
There is a Code Orange Air Quality Day the farther east you go - including the immediate Charlotte metro area - and a Code Red Air Quality Day the farther west you go - closer to the fires.
By the weekend, another cold front will move through. Once again, rain chances look to be very limited. After the front moves through on Saturday, we can say good-bye to the warmth again. Highs will scale back to the 50s for Sunday and Monday.
