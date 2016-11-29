WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

While temperatures climb to record highs this week, Kenny Short works to keep Latta Equestrian Center's horses safe and comfortable. Short is the barn manager for the Huntersville riding complex and is responsible for maintaining the horses' health, while offering up to seven trail rides a day for visitors.
The naturally recurring phenomenon known as El Niño happens every 3 to 7 years, but no one knows exactly why it occurs, according to NASA's NOAA. This year's El Niño has made a big impact on the West Coast of the United States, with heavy rain, mudslides and coastal flooding.