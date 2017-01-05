WBTV First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch

A smattering of rain fell in the Charlotte region Tuesday morning. The area has only had trace amounts of rain since Oct. 8th when 2.12 inches of rain fell thanks to Hurricane Matthew. Further west in North Carolina firefighters battling drought fueled wildfires should get some help from the passing front the next two days.
Heavy rain associated with the north and west side of the circulation around Hermine is forecast to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain through this evening. A flash flood watch is in effect for Mecklenburg County into Saturday morning.