  Greenways blanketed in snow during January dusting

    People ventured forth as parks and greenways across Charlotte were blanketed in a moist, thick layer of snow on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

People ventured forth as parks and greenways across Charlotte were blanketed in a moist, thick layer of snow on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
People ventured forth as parks and greenways across Charlotte were blanketed in a moist, thick layer of snow on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Weather

When will all this snow freeze on Charlotte’s roads?

By Mark Price And LaVendrick Smith

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

January 17, 2018 11:15 AM

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to 145 crashes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday – double the usual number – and state troopers took 700 service calls, including more than 500 crashes before noon.

By 4 p.m., the number of wrecks in the city was up to 181, said CMPD.

The worst was yet to come.

  Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte

    Show began falling just after daybreak Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte.

Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte

Show began falling just after daybreak Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte.

Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Hourly forecasts for the Charlotte region show that temperatures fell below freezing around 10 a.m. Wednesday and would hover around 31 degrees until 5 p.m. And that’s when the temperature tumble really begins. By midnight, it will be around 20 degrees, which means you can count on ice, ice and more ice.

Road conditions will likely plummet right at sunset. That’s 5:37 p.m. today. That’s when the snow will likely refreeze and wet slippery becomes icy slippery.

Ice buildup on windshield wipers, antenna or other parts of a car is a sign that ice is already forming on roads, according to the web site IcyRoadSafety.com. If you’re in the car and not sure about the roads, look to see if there’s ice on parked cars, highway signs, guardrails or grassy surfaces.

A state of emergency was declared by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, with a promise that “nearly all of North Carolina will be impacted.” In a press conference, Cooper said the main concern from state officials is Wednesday’s evening commute as temperatures fall. He urged people to stay off the roads. Employees who can leave work early should do so, he advised.

  Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open.

    Some schools, like Mallard Creek Elementary which adjoins the Clark's Creek Greenway, provide a little slippery fun when school is out due to a snowy day.

Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open.

Some schools, like Mallard Creek Elementary which adjoins the Clark's Creek Greenway, provide a little slippery fun when school is out due to a snowy day.

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

“It’s going to get a little bit nasty out there,” Cooper said.

The storm was moving much slower across the state than anticipated, Cooper said. Widespread snow of 3 to 6 inches is expected across central N.C., and there will be isolated areas of as much as 8 inches.

  The perfect snow to build a snowman

    Aaron Pearce of Charlotte, NC finally got the sticky snow that he has been waiting for to build a snowman on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Pearce decided to build a snowman along a walking path at McAlpine Creek Park in east Charlotte. The creation has its arms extended as if to give passerby a hug.

The perfect snow to build a snowman

Aaron Pearce of Charlotte, NC finally got the sticky snow that he has been waiting for to build a snowman on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Pearce decided to build a snowman along a walking path at McAlpine Creek Park in east Charlotte. The creation has its arms extended as if to give passerby a hug.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

  • The N.C. Department of Transportation is asking the public to call 511 to report black ice, or any other non-emergencies on highways, until 7:45 p.m. After 7:45 p.m., callers should contact the State Traffic Operations Center at 1-877-468-3968. For emergencies still dial 911.
  • Charlotte-Douglas International Airport activated a snow plan, and closed one of its runways for de-icing on Wednesday morning. All shuttles at the airport were running normally. By midday, there were about 40 delayed flights at Charlotte Douglas and two canceled flights. Receive the latest Airport news by visiting cltairport.com/news or following CLT on Twitter (@CLTAirport).
  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Wednesday because of the expected weather. All Mecklenburg County court sessions also are canceled, along with classes at Johnson C. Smith University and UNC Charlotte.
  • The Charlotte Area Transit System urged riders to check for updates about their routes at ridetransit.org before leaving their homes.
  • Concord Mills is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

  Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open.

    Some schools, like Mallard Creek Elementary which adjoins the Clark's Creek Greenway, provide a little slippery fun when school is out due to a snowy day.

Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open.

