When will all this snow freeze on Charlotte’s roads?

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to 145 crashes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday – double the usual number – and state troopers took 700 service calls, including more than 500 crashes before noon.

By 4 p.m., the number of wrecks in the city was up to 181, said CMPD.

The worst was yet to come.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos 0:47 Greenways blanketed in snow during January dusting Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:53 Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open. 1:37 The perfect snow to build a snowman 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:45 Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte Show began falling just after daybreak Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte Show began falling just after daybreak Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Hourly forecasts for the Charlotte region show that temperatures fell below freezing around 10 a.m. Wednesday and would hover around 31 degrees until 5 p.m. And that’s when the temperature tumble really begins. By midnight, it will be around 20 degrees, which means you can count on ice, ice and more ice.

Road conditions will likely plummet right at sunset. That’s 5:37 p.m. today. That’s when the snow will likely refreeze and wet slippery becomes icy slippery.

Ice buildup on windshield wipers, antenna or other parts of a car is a sign that ice is already forming on roads, according to the web site IcyRoadSafety.com. If you’re in the car and not sure about the roads, look to see if there’s ice on parked cars, highway signs, guardrails or grassy surfaces.

Yes, that's an axle in the road! Please use caution, if you must go out. As of 1 p.m., CMPD officers have worked 169 wrecks today. The snow may stop in a few hours, but it's going to turn to ice. pic.twitter.com/gfwVdHdJ8H — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018

A state of emergency was declared by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, with a promise that “nearly all of North Carolina will be impacted.” In a press conference, Cooper said the main concern from state officials is Wednesday’s evening commute as temperatures fall. He urged people to stay off the roads. Employees who can leave work early should do so, he advised.

More Videos 0:47 Greenways blanketed in snow during January dusting Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:53 Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open. 1:37 The perfect snow to build a snowman 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:45 Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open. Some schools, like Mallard Creek Elementary which adjoins the Clark's Creek Greenway, provide a little slippery fun when school is out due to a snowy day. Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open. Some schools, like Mallard Creek Elementary which adjoins the Clark's Creek Greenway, provide a little slippery fun when school is out due to a snowy day. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

“It’s going to get a little bit nasty out there,” Cooper said.

The storm was moving much slower across the state than anticipated, Cooper said. Widespread snow of 3 to 6 inches is expected across central N.C., and there will be isolated areas of as much as 8 inches.

More Videos 0:47 Greenways blanketed in snow during January dusting Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 0:53 Snow shuts down schools but hill for sledding was open. 1:37 The perfect snow to build a snowman 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:45 Snow arrives in Uptown Charlotte 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The perfect snow to build a snowman Aaron Pearce of Charlotte, NC finally got the sticky snow that he has been waiting for to build a snowman on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Pearce decided to build a snowman along a walking path at McAlpine Creek Park in east Charlotte. The creation has its arms extended as if to give passerby a hug. The perfect snow to build a snowman Aaron Pearce of Charlotte, NC finally got the sticky snow that he has been waiting for to build a snowman on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Pearce decided to build a snowman along a walking path at McAlpine Creek Park in east Charlotte. The creation has its arms extended as if to give passerby a hug. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com