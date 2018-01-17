When will all this snow freeze on Charlotte’s roads?

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to 145 crashes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday – double the usual number – and state troopers took 700 service calls, including more than 500 crashes before noon.
By 4 p.m., the number of wrecks in the city was up to 181, said CMPD.
The worst was yet to come.
Never miss a local story.
Hourly forecasts for the Charlotte region show that temperatures fell below freezing around 10 a.m. Wednesday and would hover around 31 degrees until 5 p.m. And that’s when the temperature tumble really begins. By midnight, it will be around 20 degrees, which means you can count on ice, ice and more ice.
Road conditions will likely plummet right at sunset. That’s 5:37 p.m. today. That’s when the snow will likely refreeze and wet slippery becomes icy slippery.
Ice buildup on windshield wipers, antenna or other parts of a car is a sign that ice is already forming on roads, according to the web site IcyRoadSafety.com. If you’re in the car and not sure about the roads, look to see if there’s ice on parked cars, highway signs, guardrails or grassy surfaces.
Yes, that's an axle in the road! Please use caution, if you must go out. As of 1 p.m., CMPD officers have worked 169 wrecks today. The snow may stop in a few hours, but it's going to turn to ice. pic.twitter.com/gfwVdHdJ8H— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 17, 2018
A state of emergency was declared by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, with a promise that “nearly all of North Carolina will be impacted.” In a press conference, Cooper said the main concern from state officials is Wednesday’s evening commute as temperatures fall. He urged people to stay off the roads. Employees who can leave work early should do so, he advised.
“It’s going to get a little bit nasty out there,” Cooper said.
The storm was moving much slower across the state than anticipated, Cooper said. Widespread snow of 3 to 6 inches is expected across central N.C., and there will be isolated areas of as much as 8 inches.
- The N.C. Department of Transportation is asking the public to call 511 to report black ice, or any other non-emergencies on highways, until 7:45 p.m. After 7:45 p.m., callers should contact the State Traffic Operations Center at 1-877-468-3968. For emergencies still dial 911.
- Charlotte-Douglas International Airport activated a snow plan, and closed one of its runways for de-icing on Wednesday morning. All shuttles at the airport were running normally. By midday, there were about 40 delayed flights at Charlotte Douglas and two canceled flights. Receive the latest Airport news by visiting cltairport.com/news or following CLT on Twitter (@CLTAirport).
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Wednesday because of the expected weather. All Mecklenburg County court sessions also are canceled, along with classes at Johnson C. Smith University and UNC Charlotte.
- The Charlotte Area Transit System urged riders to check for updates about their routes at ridetransit.org before leaving their homes.
- Concord Mills is closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments