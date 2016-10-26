‘You are fascinated with sex’: That Kelly-Gingrich showdown was one for the ages

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:02 Co-founder of PayPal calls bathroom debate 'distraction from our real problems'

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

3:38 We'll be there

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook